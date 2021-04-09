4 Dead In Fire At Covid Hospital In Nagpur, 2 Critical

The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of ICU, Nagpur civic body's chief fire officer said

Four people were killed after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday night.

"27 patients at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals. We can't comment on their health condition now. The hospital has been evacuated," a police officer said, news agency ANI reported.

Four bodies have been found at the hospital, officials said. The condition of two are critical, they said. The hospital in Nagpur's Wadi neighbourhood is a 30-bed facility, of which 15 were intensive care unit beds.

"The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further," Nagpur Municipal Corporation chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke told news agency PTI, adding the hospital was treating COVID-19 patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest."

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Pained to know about the hospital fire incident at Wadi in Nagpur. Spoke to Nagpur Collector and he told that all the assistance is being provided. Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured."

Maharashtra has been grappling with a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The state has announced weekend restrictions and temporarily stopped vaccination at private centres till Monday.