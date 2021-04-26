4 Covid Patients Die After Fire Breaks Out At Surat Hospital

A fire broke out at Surat's Ayush Hospital late Sunday night

Four patients of coronavirus died in Surat after a fire broke out at the city's Ayush Hospital on Sunday night.

"A fire broke out at Ayush Hospital in Surat late last night. All the patients have been shifted to SMIMER hospital in Surat and four of them have died," Dr Ashish Naik, Medical Officer of Health, Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat.

When the fire broke out, 10 COVID patients were under treatment on the fifth floor of the hospital, he said further.

Last week, 15 Covid patients died after broke out at a Covid care hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar.

Further details are awaited.