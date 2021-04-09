Government Panel Probing Vaccine-Linked Clotting Amid AstraZeneca Fears

AstraZeneca's vaccine is produced by Serum for India by the name of Covishield

A government committee of experts is investigating if there were any cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, in recipients of any of the two Covid vaccines being administered in India.

Two vaccines -- Serum Institute Of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - are being administered in India.

One of the members of the National Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee said the report would be submitted next week to the government.

"Yes, the investigation is on, it's part of regular review and is done with every vaccine, it has been done in the past as well and nothing new in it," said NK Arora, Adviser, AEFI committe.

He said a report submitted on March 23 showed no blood clotting in India.

"Like other AEFIs, the possibility of blood clots is also being investigated and the conclusion will be made public once the report is submitted to government," said Dr Arora.

The government's review comes after Europe's drug regulator said on Wednesday it had found a possible link between AstraZeneca's vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the shot.

The regulator, however, said the advantages of the vaccine still outweighed the risks.

There are calls to widen vaccinations in India with Covid cases shooting up.

The country made another grim record of daily Covid cases with 1,31,968 infections in the last 24 hours.

The surge, much faster and deadlier than last year, has forced many states to enforce restrictions like night curfews and mini-lockdowns.

Several countries in Europe have announced restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people.