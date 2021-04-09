Omar Abdullah Tests Positive: 'Did My Best To Dodge This Damn Virus'

On Thursday, Omar Abdullah had said his father was responding well to treatment (File)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a tweet, he said he was asymptomatic and was under home isolation. Mr Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah had tested positive last month and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

"For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it's finally caught up with me. I tested positive for COVIDー19 this afternoon. I'm completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I'm self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc (sic)," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted today.

For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it's finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I'm completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I'm self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2021

On Thursday, Omar Abdullah had said his father was responding well to treatment.

"My father has asked me to convey his deep gratitude to all our colleagues for these prayers and all the messages he has been receiving. He is responding well to the treatment and is getting better," Mr Abdullah had tweeted.

He had said that party workers were praying for the leader's recovery.

India is currently facing a rapid second wave of infections. The country today set another record of daily Covid cases with 1,31,968 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the total case count to over 1.3 crore.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered that all travellers coming to the Union territory by road shall undergo coronavirus tests in Kulgam district.

Mass vaccination of hotel staff, drivers, houseboat staff and others shall be started across all tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from PTI