A massive cloudburst in Chashoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district occurred on Thursday afternoon, resulting in flash floods. Chashoti is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi in Kishtwar. The cloudburst could result in substantial casualties, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

"Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made," he noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are the Live Updates on cloudburst in J&K's Chashoti: