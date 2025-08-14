Advertisement
New Delhi:

A massive cloudburst in Chashoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district occurred on Thursday afternoon, resulting in flash floods. Chashoti is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi in Kishtwar. The cloudburst could result in substantial casualties, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

"Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made," he noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are the Live Updates on cloudburst in J&K's Chashoti:

Aug 14, 2025 14:28 (IST)
J&K Cloudburst: Massive Cloudburst Struck Chashoti Area

Aug 14, 2025 14:16 (IST)
J&K Cloudburst: 10 Feared Dead

At least 10 persons feared dead in cloudburst en route Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, reported news agency PTI.

Aug 14, 2025 14:15 (IST)
J&K Cloudburst: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Assures Assistance To Victims

Sharing the news of the cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Chashoti, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that it could lead to substantial causalities.

:Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided," he wrote in a post on X.

Aug 14, 2025 14:12 (IST)
J&K Cloudburst: J&K Lieutenant-Governor Expresses Condolences

Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for quick recovery of injured, a post from the Office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha read.

The Lieutenant-Governor informed that civil, police, army, and teams of NDRF and SDRF have been directed to strengthen the rescue and relief operations.

Aug 14, 2025 14:09 (IST)
J&K Cloudburst: Rescue Operations Underway

A massive cloudburst has been reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Chashoti. In the visuals from the ground, people can be seen walking to safer areas.

Jammu And Kashmir Cloudburst, Chashoti Cloudburst, Jammu And Kashmir Flash Floods
