Amid tight security arrangements and challenging winter conditions, Ladakh is all set to hold panchayat and municipal elections on Saturday after a gap of eight years, with polling scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm across the Union Territory, officials said.

The elections, the first since Ladakh became a separate Union Territory in August 2019, mark a significant step towards restoring elected grassroots institutions and strengthening local governance in the region.

Polling parties, along with electronic voting machines, election materials and security personnel, have reached their designated polling stations across all eight districts on Friday.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure the timely deployment of personnel in remote and inaccessible areas, officials said.

A direct contest between the BJP and Congress is expected in several seats, while independent candidates are also in the fray.

A polling booth has been set up at Hanley Po village in Changthang district, located around 260 kilometres from Leh at an altitude of nearly 15,000 feet. The remote hamlet, inhabited by a traditional pastoral community, has 89 registered voters, including 50 women and 39 men, officials said.

Elections will be held in 192 panchayats, while 55 sarpanches have already been elected unopposed, leaving 137 seats for polling. Of the total 1,428 panch seats, 1,186 have been elected unopposed, leaving 242 seats for polling, officials said.

In urban areas, polling will take place in all 21 wards of the Leh Municipal Council, while candidates in four of the 17 wards of the Kargil Municipal Council have been elected unopposed.

The district administrations of Leh, Sham, Changthang, Drass, Nubra, Zanskar, Sankoo and Kargil have completed arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections, including deployment of polling personnel and security forces, distribution of ballot boxes and EVMs, installation of CCTV cameras at designated locations, heating facilities, transportation and other logistical requirements, officials said.

The administration has also declared Saturday a public holiday to facilitate participation in the democratic exercise.

The elections are taking place against the backdrop of continuing protests by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been demanding postponement of the December 4 Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections until 2027.

LAB chairman Chering Dorje said the organisation had no role in the panchayat and municipal elections but wanted people to participate and vote for independent candidates or political parties supporting their demands.

The group has been holding a protest and hunger strike in Leh since November 12, pressing for dialogue with the Centre and raising concerns over holding elections during winter, when a section of the population migrates to warmer areas.

The panchayat and municipal elections will be followed by LAHDC polls across Ladakh on December 4.

The last panchayat and municipal elections in the region were held in 2018, when Ladakh was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

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