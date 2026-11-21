A school-level scholarship-style examination organised by groups associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has become the centre of a political and legal controversy in Kerala, raising questions over whether organisations with ideological affiliations should be allowed to conduct educational activities in government and aided schools.

The Kerala High Court has permitted the district-level Mayilpeeli Young Scholar Examination, scheduled for November 22, to go ahead despite the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government's decision to withdraw permission for the event.

Justice P Gopinath, however, restrained the organisers from declaring the results or conducting further rounds without fresh orders from the court.

The examination is a free general knowledge and science competition for students from Classes 5 to 10, jointly organised by Mayilpeeli, a children's magazine published by Balagokulam, a cultural organisation associated with the RSS, and the Deseeya Adhyapaka Parishath, also known as the National Teachers' Union (NTU).

Around 4.39 lakh students have already participated in the school-level and sub-district rounds.

The Directorate of General Education had initially granted permission in October following an application submitted in July. However, just a week before the district-level examination, the government withdrew the approval, citing complaints from various quarters.

The organisers challenged the decision before the High Court, arguing that the sudden withdrawal was arbitrary and violated the principles of natural justice.

NTU general secretary T Anoop Kumar, who filed the petition, alleged that the decision had been taken at the instance of General Education Minister N Samsudheen without giving the organisers an opportunity to be heard.

During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General submitted that the original permission had been granted by mistake. The government maintained that organisations affiliated with political parties or religious groups should not be permitted to conduct such examinations in government and aided schools.

The petitioner's counsel argued that elaborate arrangements had already been completed and that cancelling the examination at the last minute would affect lakhs of students.

Taking note of the preparations, the High Court allowed the district-level examination to proceed as an interim measure but barred the publication of results and the conduct of subsequent rounds.

Political Battle Over RSS-Linked Organisations In Schools

The controversy has also opened a political front between Kerala's ruling Congress-led UDF and the Opposition CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

General Education Minister N Samsudheen maintained that the interim order was not a setback for the government. He said the court had permitted the examination only on technical grounds while specifically preventing the declaration of results and the conduct of the state-level round.

Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, accused the UDF government of facilitating the entry of Sangh Parivar-linked organisations into Kerala's education sector.

He cited recent appointments involving the National Adhyapaka Parishad and the inclusion of a BJP representative on the Curriculum Committee as examples of what he described as a broader pattern.

The organisers, meanwhile, have questioned the government's decision, arguing that similar examinations conducted by other teachers' organisations and publications with political affiliations have been permitted.

Beyond the immediate dispute over a school examination, the case raises a wider question about the extent to which organisations associated with political or ideological movements can participate in activities within publicly funded educational institutions.

The High Court will take up the matter again on December 10, when the legality of the government's withdrawal order is expected to come under further scrutiny.