A daughter is a daughter, whether by birth or adoption - in a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has directed the state government to stop identifying children as "adopted son" or "adopted daughter" in official records, saying there is no reason to distinguish them from biological children.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, in a judgment that goes beyond an individual woman's fight for recognition, ordered the Kerala government to remove the separate category for adopted children from its e-District portal and change the guidelines governing the issuance of legal heirship certificates.

The ruling came after a woman approached the high court with a simple request: She wanted to be recognised as her father's daughter, and not his "adopted daughter".

The woman, whose identity the court has protected by referring to her as "Anmol", was adopted in June 1990 when she was less than a month old. Her parents had been married for more than 16 years without children before adopting her. From that day, she was raised and recognised as their daughter.

Her Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID and educational certificates all identified her as their daughter.

When her mother died in January 2023, the legal heirship certificate described her simply as "daughter".

But things changed after her father died in October 2024.

The legal heirship certificate issued by the Thrissur Tahsildar identified her as his "adopted daughter".

For Anmol, that one additional word made a difference. She argued that the description was unnecessary, affected her dignity and could invite unwanted questions about her personal history.

She approached the high court seeking a fresh certificate that would identify her simply as her father's daughter.

Justice Kunhikrishnan rejected the government's explanation that its e-District portal had a separate option to identify adopted children and that officials were merely following existing guidelines.

The judge pointed out that the law recognises an adopted child as the child of the adoptive parents for all purposes. The court observed that society accepts adopted children as sons and daughters, without attaching labels to their relationships.

"Let the adopted child be shown as the daughter or son of the adoptive parents, without any prefix," the court said.

The judge also made it clear that there was nothing insulting about the terms "adopted son" or "adopted daughter", but that such descriptions should be avoided in official documents.

The high court cancelled the legal heirship certificate issued to Anmol and directed the Thrissur Tahsildar to issue a fresh certificate identifying her simply as "daughter".

The new certificate must be issued within two weeks of receiving a certified copy of the judgment.

The court also directed the Kerala government to remove the separate adopted-child option from its e-District portal and amend the relevant guidelines within one month of receiving the judgment.

Recognising the personal nature of the case, the judge ordered that the woman's real name be concealed in the publicly available judgment. Instead of identifying her with an alphabet, the judge chose the name "Anmol", explaining that it means priceless, invaluable or precious beyond measure.

The judgment opens with a striking observation:

"Some relationships begin at birth, and some others are formed through adoption. The paths may differ, but the word 'daughter' need not carry that difference wherever it appears."

Because of the landmark judgment, official documents recognised the relationship she had shared with her father throughout her life.