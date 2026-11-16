"Don't Stereotype": Kerala High Court Questions Police Curbs On DJ Parties

The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned the legal basis for police restrictions on late-night DJ parties, observing that law enforcement agencies cannot stereotype such events or presume that dancing and music lead to drug consumption.

A Division Bench hearing the State government's appeal against a Single Judge's ruling in favour of Radisson Blu Hotel in Kochi asked the government to clarify whether any law specifically prohibits or restricts DJ parties.

The division bench questioned the government whether the police can prohibit an otherwise lawful activity merely on the apprehension that a crime might occur.

Justice Devan Ramachandran questioned the police's approach, asking, "What does it mean to say that DJ parties should not be held? Are the police saying that there should be no nightlife?"

The judge emphasised that the police cannot stereotype entertainment activities while exercising their powers to prevent crime.

"Our problem in this case is stereotyping. Don't stereotype. Police cannot stereotype," Justice Ramachandran observed.

The court pointed out that the police already possess statutory powers to monitor venues, deploy personnel and take action against unlawful activities. The Bench examined the distinction between regulating an activity and prohibiting it altogether.

During the hearing, Justice Ramachandran asked Additional Advocate General P.A. Mohammed Shah whether organising a DJ party at a venue without a bar licence would itself constitute an offence.

When the submission was made stating drugs were caught from individuals the same afternoon at the venue, the judge questioned the framing of the FIR stating what is the proof that exists which shows those caught with drugs were going to be part of the DJ Night. Was it established?

The division bench went on with more questions to the government, nudging the law enforcement to come up with a solid backing to curtail any prohibited activities before they occur.

"Suppose tomorrow a DJ party is organised at a place without a bar licence. Is that prohibited? What if we introduce a licensing system for DJs? Why specifically DJ parties? What is meant by a DJ party?" the judge asked.

The court also questioned the apparent inconsistency in permitting alcohol consumption while restricting music and dancing.

"You have said that they cannot conduct DJ parties. But they can serve liquor there. You have no problem with the consumption of alcohol because the government gets revenue from it," the court remarked, referring to the police notice.

Justice Ramachandran further asked whether people could be prevented from dancing or listening to music merely because of concerns about narcotics.

"Should we say that nobody can dance in a bar or listen to music? How can we say that listening to music or dancing leads to drug consumption? Don't people dance in churches and temples?" he asked.

The State, meanwhile, maintained that crime prevention is a statutory responsibility of the police and that policing includes preventive measures rather than merely reacting to offences after they occur.

The court asked the State to identify the specific statutory provisions authorising restrictions on DJ parties.

"Is there any prohibition law to regulate a party of this nature? Work on it and come back to us," Justice Ramachandran observed.

The matter will be heard again on Friday, when the State is expected to provide further clarification on the legal basis for the restrictions.