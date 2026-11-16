Kerala High Court Seeks Review Of Juvenile Age, Suggests Lowering It To 16

In a significant observation that could reignite the debate over juvenile justice laws in India, the Kerala High Court on Saturday has called upon lawmakers to consider reducing the age of juvenility from 18 to 16 years, citing growing concerns over serious crimes and fatal accidents involving teenagers.

Justice A. Badharudeen, while hearing a petition concerning the illegal supply of alcohol to underage persons, observed that children as young as 16 are displaying sufficient maturity, warranting a legislative rethink on the age threshold under juvenile justice laws.

The observation comes amid a series of shocking crimes and fatal road accidents involving teenagers in Kerala.

The court referred to fatal accidents involving underage drivers who had consumed alcohol, highlighting the easy availability of liquor despite statutory restrictions.

The petition, filed by Kollam-based journalist Vinod Vikraman Pillai, raised concerns over licensed bars serving alcohol to persons below 23 years of age, in violation of Sections 15A and 15B of the Kerala Abkari Act.

Among the incidents cited was the horrific Mini Cooper crash near Nedumbassery, where a car driven by a 19-year-old rammed a scooter, killing three people.

Another incident involved a 17-year-old driving a Mercedes-Benz that fatally knocked down a 55-year-old scooter rider on Container Road in Kochi.

In its November 13 order, the High Court observed that it was high time for legislatures to consider appropriate amendments to laws governing juveniles and children in conflict with the law, taking into account the maturity displayed by children upon reaching 16 years of age.

The observation also assumes significance in the backdrop of the recent murder of a 17-year-old Plus One student in Thiruvananthapuram, where another 17-year-old has emerged as the prime accused. Investigators have uncovered an elaborate conspiracy involving teenagers who planned the murder and allegedly devised strategies to mislead police using CCTV footage, call records and carefully constructed alibis.

The High Court has directed the Kerala Excise Commissioner to submit a detailed statement on measures taken to enforce the prohibition on serving alcohol to persons below 23 years of age and to suggest additional steps to strengthen enforcement.

The matter will be heard again on November 24.