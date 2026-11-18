Four cops were injured after suspected drug traffickers allegedly drove a Thar SUV into them during an anti-narcotics operation in Thiruvananthapuram, prompting a stern warning from Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala directed at gangs.

Visiting the injured policeman at a private hospital on Wednesday, the state home minister declared that the Kerala government would not tolerate attacks on law enforcement personnel and would firmly suppress attempts by criminal gangs to intimidate the police.

"Operation Toofan is successful in Kerala, which is why police officers in Thiruvananthapuram were attacked by goons and the mafia. The police are the law-enforcing agency doing their duty. We will not tolerate or allow such vandalism and will firmly suppress it," Chennithala said.

The minister also announced that the police would bear the medical expenses of the seriously injured officer, who has undergone surgery and is expected to remain in hospital for another two to three days.

Cop Trapped Under Thar During Drug Raid

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Monday at Vetturoad in Kazhakootam, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, when a District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team attempted to intercept a Mahindra Thar following intelligence about the transportation of MDMA.

As officers moved to stop the vehicle, Civil Police Officer Deepu Raj attempted to position his motorcycle in front of the Thar to prevent the suspects from escaping.

Instead of stopping, the suspects accelerated the vehicle, running over the motorcycle and trapping both the officer and his bike underneath.

The SUV eventually stopped after the motorcycle became lodged beneath it, preventing the suspects from driving away.

Other members of the police team rushed to the scene and caught the three occupants. Three more police personnel were injured after a fight broke out between them and the suspects during the operation.

Deepu Raj suffered serious fractures to his left arm and shoulder. He was initially taken to the Government Medical College Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police arrested three men identified as Abhishek (26), a resident of Thiruvallam, Ratheesh (41) from Vettukad, and Swali (26) from Kasaragod.

Investigators recovered approximately 11 grams of MDMA and Rs 25,000 in cash from the suspects. Of the seized drugs, nine grams were recovered from the accused, while another two grams were discovered in a concealed compartment inside the vehicle.

Police suspect that the cash was proceeds from drug sales.

Investigators said the Thar belonged to Abhishek and that the group had been under surveillance following intelligence suggesting their involvement in the distribution of synthetic drugs.

According to police, the suspects had previously managed to evade attempts to intercept them.

Investigators are now tracing the source of the MDMA, including a suspected supplier operating from Bengaluru.

Case Registered

Kazhakootam police have registered two separate cases against the accused.

The first concerns the attack on the police team, including charges of attempted murder and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties. The second relates to the possession and transportation of MDMA.

All three accused were produced before a court in Attingal and remanded to judicial custody.