Punjab's long battle against drugs, a persistent problem in the state, is far from over despite years of enforcement drives and anti-narcotics campaigns, as per recent data. Instead, traffickers are increasingly relying on drones to move drugs across the border.

The Supreme Court in May expressed concern over the worsening drug situation in Punjab during the hearing of a case linked to a mother who lost all five of her sons to drug addiction and called for the Centre's intervention.

The court urged state and central agencies to work towards the common objective of dismantling drug networks and criticised law enforcement agencies for targeting low-level offenders while major traffickers continue to evade action.

Drones Emerge As Force Multiplier

A particularly troubling trend is the growing use of drones by traffickers operating along the India-Pakistan border. Border districts such as Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur have witnessed a sharp increase in drone sightings and drone-linked narcotics recoveries in recent years, according to the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The number of drug seizure cases involving drones rose from only three in 2021 to 179 in 2024. The figure climbed further to 305 cases in 2025, highlighting the rapid expansion of drone-assisted smuggling operations. However, the increase in recoveries also reflects heightened vigilance and improved anti-drone surveillance by security agencies along the border.

Punjab Dominates India's Heroin Seizures

The scale of the challenge is evident in heroin seizure data. Of the 3,567 kg of heroin seized across India in 2025, nearly 2,086 kg, or 58.5 per cent, was recovered in Punjab alone. Punjab's share of all-India heroin seizures has surged over the past five years.

The state's share rose from 5.8 per cent in 2021 to 29.8 per cent in 2022, before crossing 44 per cent in both 2023 and 2024. By 2025, Punjab accounted for nearly six out of every 10 kilograms of heroin seized in the country.

Punjab's Presence Across Drug Categories

While heroin remains Punjab's most significant narcotics concern, the state accounts for a substantial share of other drug seizures as well. In 2025, Punjab accounted for 48.8 per cent of tablet-based narcotics seizures and 32.6 per cent of codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) seizures. The state also represented 10.2 per cent of poppy husk and poppy straw seizures and 8.7 per cent of opium seizures.

Punjab further accounted for 20.8 per cent of drug seizure cases recorded nationwide and 21 per cent of all persons arrested in connection with narcotics offences.

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly election drawing closer, the state's drug problem is likely to remain a major political and social issue.