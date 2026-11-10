Drones, Guns, Heroin And A Pak Link: Cross-Border Racket Busted In Punjab

Mohali Police have arrested four drug peddlers who were allegedly operating in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and used drones from across the international border to receive heroin consignments.

Five modern pistols, 100 grams of heroin and Rs 1 lakh in suspected drug money were recovered from them, police said.

The accused received the drug consignments via drones and supplied the contraband in Mohali, Chandigarh and other parts of the Tricity. The consignments were dropped at predetermined locations, preliminary investigations suggested.

On November 7, during patrolling in the Kharar area, police received information about the four Ferozepur-based men allegedly involved in drug and illegal weapons trafficking.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh (23), Sunil alias Sunny (26), Gurpreet Singh alias Guri (24), and Sukhchain Singh alias Sukha (23). All are residents of the Ferozepur district in Punjab.

A Creta car was also seized during the operation.

Police said no previous criminal cases had been registered against any of the four accused.

A police complaint was registered at Kharar under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. The accused have been taken on four days of police remand for further interrogation.

Investigators are now probing the alleged cross-border links, the network of Pakistan-based handlers, the source of the illegal weapons and the possible supply chain through which drugs and firearms were being distributed.

The police are also examining whether the men were part of a larger organised smuggling network operating through drone-based consignments across the Punjab border.