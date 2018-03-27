Karnataka Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Says Election Commission

New Delhi: The Election Commission will today announce the dates for Karnataka assembly elections at 11 am. The state has been in the spotlight where the ruling Congress hopes to retain power and resist the BJP's aggressive campaign. While the elections are critical for the Congress that has been wiped out from most major states it used to rule, they are also important for the BJP to make in-roads into south India - a region that has proved difficult for it to foray into. The state has seen bitter campaigning by both the parities with allegations of communal and political murders and tit-for-tat charges of large-scale corruption. Leaders from both parties including PM Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Amit Shah visited the state multiple times over the past few months. The ongoing term for the Karnataka assembly, which has 224 seats, expires on May 28.
Here are the live updates of Election Commission's briefing on Karanataka election dates:
BJP chief Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Shivamogga yesterday, where he launched the state BJP's "Karunadu Jagruti Yatre' a rally to awaken the electorate of Karnataka against the "misrule" of the Siddaramaiah government.
The Karnataka elections are important to the two major political parties - BJP and Congress who have been campaigning aggressively in the state for the last few months. For the Congress, retaining Karnataka is an imperative at a time it has lost its grip on much of India. The party is in power in just four states - Punjab, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Mizoram - compared to the BJP's 21.
The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Karnataka elections 2018 in a briefing at 11 am today. The briefing is also expected to give more details regarding the election such as the constituencies, security measures and also announce the dates for the election results.
