Karnataka's Bellwether Seat That Picked The Winner For Last 12 Elections

Shirahatti is the topmost of the eight bellwether seats that have managed to gauge which way the wind blows.
Shirahatti is followed by Yelburga, also in Central Karnataka, which got the winning party right five times.
Six other seats voted for the winning party in four assembly elections in the state.
Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 12, in which the Congress, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is hoping for a second term.
It is being given a tough fight by the BJP, which is trying tyo recapture power in the only southern state it ever ruled.
Comments
The poll of polls -- an average of the seats given to each party by the opinion polls -- over the last two months has given 94 seats to the Congress and 84 to the BJP -- well short of the 113 seats required for majority in the 224-member assembly.