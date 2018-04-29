Who Is Likely To Win Karnataka Election And Why - Prannoy Roy's Analysis: Highlights





HD Kumaraswamy: This time it is not possible for them (rival parties) to buy MLAs. That time (last election), I wanted to save my party from Congress's hand. It was not a mistake. I found people's goodwill after that. Both Congress and BJP are worse. When I went with BJP, for the first time I went against my father and formed government with BJP. They were power hungry. Congress tried to totally demolish our party.