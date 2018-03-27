Even Before Karnataka Poll Announcement, BJP's Amit Malviya Tweeted Date

The tweet by Amit Malviya, which had the date of counting wrong, was deleted quickly. Called out by a journalist on his "scoop", Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP's IT cell, credited the information to a television channel.
The Karnataka results will be announced on May 15. The deleted tweet had it as May 18.
On spotting Mr Malviya's tweet in the middle of Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat's press conference to announce the Karnataka poll sked, reporters questioned the apparent "leak".
"Strict legal and administrative action will be taken on the leak of information," Mr Rawat said. He had earlier seemed to imply to reporters that since the date of the results was wrong, it didn't count as a leak. "We won't comment on changing date because of a leak. The decision was just taken. They were wrong about counting date so it's wrong to say they were prepared beforehand," said the top election officer.
Suspended BJP lawmaker and former cricketer Kirti Azad called Mr Malviya the "Steve Smith" of BJP, referring to the disgraced Australian cricketer caught in a ball-tampering scandal.
The tweet was seized by the Congress to reinforce its allegation that the Election Commission is "biased". But soon the party was having to explain screenshots of a tweet by its own member.
BJP becomes the 'Super Election Commission' as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC.- Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 27, 2018
Credibility of EC is on test.
Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC's confidential information? pic.twitter.com/i3vU2iJpjH
The ruling Congress in Karnataka faces a massive challenge with an aggressive BJP taking a head-start in its campaign to snatch one of the only three states ruled by the party.
Karnataka Congress social media in-charge also announced poll dates much before EC did. Incidentally, both BJP's Amit Malviya & he tweeted at the same time, got polling date right but results date wrong. pic.twitter.com/vV8C6jZhW6- Ruhi Tewari (@RuhiTewari) March 27, 2018
Amit Shah has pitted BS Yeddyurappa - the chief minister of Karnataka's first BJP government - against the Congress's chief minister Siddaramaiah.