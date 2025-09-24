BJP Versus Trinamool After Mamata Banerjee's <i>Dandiya</i> At Kolkata Puja Pandal

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today joined women at a puja pandal in Kolkata in a few steps of Dandiya. The 25-second video clip from the puja at south Kolkata's Chakraberia has now sparked a political row, coming as it does a day after at least 10 people in the city and its suburbs died in overnight rains.

The BJP has been sharp in its criticism.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the BJP's Amit Malviya said, "Not even 24 hours since Kolkata was drowning and 11 people were electrocuted to death, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee found it appropriate to indulge in revelry and play dandiya during a Durga Puja inauguration in Bhawanipur's Chakraberia. How insensitive can one be? Mamata Banerjee is the very epitome of it".

"Barely 24 hours have passed since 10 Bengalis lost their lives due to electrocution, a tragedy that happened because of the complete failure of Mamata Banerjee and her government. And yet, look at her, instead of mourning with the people of Bengal, she is out playing dandiya," read a post from the BJP's official handle.

"She is not even pretending to care anymore. Her actions show that she has become a dictator who believes she is above accountability and that her PR will manage everything and the remaining few journalists on her payroll will cover up for her!!" the post read.

The ruling Trinamool Congress hit back.

"This is the first time that Kolkata has had cloudburst rain. Which was in a record amount, which is 20 per cent of the entire year's rainfall," said senior party leader Kunal Ghosh.

With the Chief Minister's efforts, the Municipal Corporation, Police, Emergency Department has brought the metropolitan back to normal, he said.

"The situation has returned to normal in most places. Then, why is the opposition criticising the Chief Minister? What happens to their Delhi, Mumbai, and Surat when waterlogging occurs? If there is such terrible rain, the opposition will play cheap politics here too. First, look at your own states," he added.

Ms Banerjee, in her comments about the rains earlier today, had pointed to how people suffered during the recent rains in Delhi and Mumbai.

"How many people have faced disasters in Delhi and Mumbai? Such rain has never happened in Kolkata before. This is more than in 1978, the highest record. It was high tide till yesterday. We were able to clean all the water within seven hours," she had said, hinting at how her government has tackled the waterlogging problem compared to the Left Front era.

With just two days to go before the greatest festival of the state begins, Ms Banerjee has been on an inauguration spree. She opened around 30 puja pandals today.

Bhawanipore, where the Chakraberia puja is located, is part of the Chief Minister's south Kolkata constituency -- which she took over after losing from Nandigram in 2021 to the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

The area is dominated by non-Bengalis, most of them from Gujarat and since 2021, the Chief Minister has been a regular here during festivals and other occasions. Not only does she take part in the Dandiya, on one occasion, she was even seen joining in the Bhangra.