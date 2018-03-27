Amit Shah Highlights Farmers' Woes, "Rs 40-Lakh Watch" Of Siddaramaiah

Amit Shah addressed the media just after Karnataka election dates were announced.

Bengaluru: With Karnataka elections less than two months away, BJP chief Amit Shah kept his focus tight on the state's farmers, saying there were fewer farmer suicides in states ruled by his party than those ruled by the Congress. He contrasted the farmers' woes against what he called the "Rs 40-lakh watch" worn by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.



"There has been BJP government in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the last 15 years and farmer suicide numbers in these states have been very low," Mr Shah said while speaking at Karnataka's Davanagere. Moreover, the cases reported in BJP-ruled states, he said, were the results of "depression and personal issues".



Citing the case of Maharashtra, he said the state's BKP government was a "farmer friendly" government. "Farmer suicides have reduced after BJP came to power in the state," he said. The "farmer-friendly" schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been "crucial for ensuring a better future for farmers," he said.



Calling Karnataka government responsible for the crisis the farmers are facing, Mr Shah said the Chief Minister was the "only socialist leader" to wear such an expensive watch and it was the evidence of his "corruption".







