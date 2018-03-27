Karnataka Votes May 12, Results May 15, Controversy Over 'Leaked' Dates: 10 Points

Karnataka Election 2018 dates will be announced by the Election Commission.
New Delhi: Karnataka will vote for a new government on May 12 and the result will be announced three days later, the Election Commission said today. Even before Chief Election Commission OP Rawat announced the dates, the BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted the date of election. The tweet, which got the date of counting wrong, has now been deleted. "Strict legal and administrative action will be taken on the leak of information," Mr Rawat said when asked about the apparent leak. The polls in Karnataka, one of the three states where the Congress is in power and the only southern state where the BJP was able to form a government, will be vital ahead of the national election due in 2019. The tenure of the 224-member Karnataka assembly ends on May 28.
Here is your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story:
For the Congress, retaining Karnataka is an imperative at a time it has lost its grip on much of India. The party has just four governments - Punjab, Karnataka, Mizoram and Puducherry - compared to the BJP's 21.
The Karnataka election will be a massive test for Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the first campaign in a party-ruled state since he took over as its president in December. In his four years as Congress vice president, his leadership skills were questioned as the party lost many states.
Since BJP came to power in 2014, it has taken states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Assam and Manipur from the Congress. The BJP also bagged India's most politically important and largest state Uttar Pradesh last year and last month, it also ended the 25-year Left rule in Tripura.
With the BJP, led by former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, determined to wrest Karnataka and launching its campaign in November, the ruling Congress faces a tough challenge.
In 2014, the BJP won 17 of its 20 seats in southern states just in Karnataka, getting massive support from the urban centres like Bengaluru and Mysuru.
In an attempt to make a dent in one of the BJP's biggest vote-bases, the Siddharamaiah government recently decided to recommend religious minority status for the Lingayats as well as for the Veerashaiva Lingay.
The BJP's chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa is among the state's most prominent Lingayat leaders. The BJP has accused the Congress government of hypocrisy; it points out that the previous Manmohan Singh government at the centre had rejected the plan.
The election dates and the model code of conduct may affect court-ordered attempts to resolve the Cauvery dispute. The centre may not constitute the Cauvery Management Board and tell the Supreme Court that it will affect the polls.