Karnataka Votes May 12, Results May 15, Controversy Over 'Leaked' Dates: 10 Points

Karnataka Election 2018 dates will be announced by the Election Commission.

New Delhi: Karnataka will vote for a new government on May 12 and the result will be announced three days later, the Election Commission said today. Even before Chief Election Commission OP Rawat announced the dates, the BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted the date of election. The tweet, which got the date of counting wrong, has now been deleted. "Strict legal and administrative action will be taken on the leak of information," Mr Rawat said when asked about the apparent leak. The polls in Karnataka, one of the three states where the Congress is in power and the only southern state where the BJP was able to form a government, will be vital ahead of the national election due in 2019. The tenure of the 224-member Karnataka assembly ends on May 28.