Karnataka By-Poll Results Today In Prestige Test For Ruling Alliance

The Karnataka bypolls took place on Saturday

Bengaluru: Karnataka is waiting today for the results of a string of by-elections - considered bellwether for next year's national polls in the state. Results for the Lok Sabha seats, Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya, and assembly constituencies of Jamkhandi and Ramanagara, are crucial for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance as well as the BJP. Of the three parliamentary seats, the BJP held two, the JD(S) one. A victory will provide a psychological advantage to the BJP, which is still smarting over the swift, unexpected alliance between the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy after the assembly elections in May that kept it out of power despite being the single largest party.