How To Check Karnataka Bypoll Result 2018 Online

Counting of votes will begin at five centres, one each in five constituencies, at 8am. (File)

The results for three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka that went to the bypolls on Saturday will be declared today.

Officials said counting of votes will begin at five centres, one each in five constituencies, at 8am today with a total of 1,248 counting staff deployed.

An estimated 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls for five constituencies. A total of 31 candidates were in the fray from all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP.

