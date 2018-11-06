Karnataka By-Election 2018 Results Live Updates: It's Battle Of Prestige Between BJP, Congress-JDS Alliance

By-Election Results: The BJP won 104 of the 224 seats in the assembly election in May.

The results for the Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya parliamentary seats, and Jamkhandi and Ramanagara assembly seats in Karnataka will be declared today. Counting of votes for these seats has begun. Out of the three parliamentary constituencies, the BJP held two, while the JDS one. The BJP holds Shivamogga, which is a stronghold of its state chief BS Yeddyurappa, and Ballari, which is the fiefdom of mining baron Reddy brothers. Mandya is the JDS bastion.

It is a matter of prestige for both the BJP and the ruling Congress-JDS alliance after the assembly election in the state. It was a loss of face for the BJP as the Congress and JDS entered a late alliance to deprive it from forming the government despite being the single largest party. A good show would be a boost for the ruling Congress-JDS alliance in the state, which is facing questions of longevity.

In 2014, the BJP had won 17 of Karnataka's 23 parliamentary seats. The Congress won 9 and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular 2 seats. The BJP won 104 of the 224 seats in the assembly election in May.

