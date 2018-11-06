Karnataka By-Election 2018 Results Live Updates: It's Battle Of Prestige Between BJP, Congress-JDS Alliance

New Delhi:
By-Election Results: The BJP won 104 of the 224 seats in the assembly election in May.
The results for the Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya parliamentary seats, and Jamkhandi and Ramanagara assembly seats in Karnataka will be declared today. Counting of votes for these seats has begun. Out of the three parliamentary constituencies, the BJP held two, while the JDS one. The BJP holds Shivamogga, which is a stronghold of its state chief BS Yeddyurappa, and Ballari, which is the fiefdom of mining baron Reddy brothers. Mandya is the JDS bastion.
It is a matter of prestige for both the BJP and the ruling Congress-JDS alliance after the assembly election in the state. It was a loss of face for the BJP as the Congress and JDS entered a late alliance to deprive it from forming the government despite being the single largest party. A good show would be a boost for the ruling Congress-JDS alliance in the state, which is facing questions of longevity.
In 2014, the BJP had won 17 of Karnataka's 23 parliamentary seats. The Congress won 9 and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular 2 seats. The BJP won 104 of the 224 seats in the assembly election in May.
Counting of votes in bypolls to three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies has begun.
The Congress fancies its chances as in this year's assembly elections, it won six of the eight assembly segments that fall under the parliamentary seat.
The seat fell vacant after Mr Sriramulu resigned to contest the assembly elections.
The BJP has fielded J Shantha, sister of party strongman B Sriramulu.
The ruling Congress-JDS alliance hopes to wrest the mine-rich North Karnataka constituency of Ballari from the BJP.
All three former chief ministers represented the parliamentary constituency in the past.
Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), a BJP ally in Bihar, is also in fray, fielding Mahima Patel, son of JH Patel.
The JDS candidate is Madhu Bangarappa, son of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa.
In Shivamogga, the BJP fielded Mr Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra, who won the seat in 2009.
The ruling alliance is banking on the fact that their combined vote share in the eight assembly segments in Shivamogga was more than that of the BJP in the last assembly elections.
Retaining Shivamogga is a matter of pride for the BJP.
The contest in Shivamogga is attracting much attention, with sons of three chief ministers battling for the seat that fell vacant after BS Yeddyurappa resigned to contest the assembly elections.