Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah's Karnataka Tour Enters Day-3: LIVE Updates

Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering at Bagalkot on Sunday

Here are the live updates of the day-3 of Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah's Karnataka campaign:



12:35 (IST) Nowadays, they have money, marketing, television and media at their disposal. But, Congress is going to win the assembly election in Karnataka because we have the poor, the farmers and the labourers supporting us: Rahul Gandhi 12:32 (IST) Our schemes are for farmers, labourers, and those who are marginalised. The BJP's schemes are only for a few specific rich industrialists. I, chief minsiter Siddaramaiah, and the entire party will stand with you and will work for you: Rahul Gandhi 12:31 (IST) PM Modi promised 'Make in India', 'Stand Up India', 'Beti Bachao...' schemes but have any of these promises been met? The UPA Govt spent 35,000 crores for MGNREGA. The same amount was spent by BJP Govt for one single Tata Nano factory: Rahul Gandhi 12:31 (IST) PM Modi made promises that he didn't fulfil. We have lived up to what we had said: Rahul Gandhi 12:29 (IST) Whatever Modiji does, he does it for people like Nirav Modi. He gives thousands of crores to the rich: Rahul Gandhi at a gathering in Karnataka's Ramdurg 12:03 (IST) Mr Hegde has apologised and I have said that the party doesn't endorse his remarks: Amit Shah on Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde's remarks on Constitution as reported by news agency ANI 11:39 (IST) "To know what life is under the Congress rule, one should visit Mallikarjun Kharge's constituency. I have received feedback from volunteers that no other part of Karnataka is as backward and undeveloped as Mr Kharge's constituency," said Amit Shah, as reported by news agency ANI. 11:35 (IST) The enthusiasm among the public in Karnataka evidently points towards the formation of a BJP government in the state in 2018: Amit Shah 11:33 (IST) "Corruption cases are on a rise. Corruption & Siddaramaiah govt have become synonymous" Amit Shah said, as reported by news agency ANI. 11:32 (IST) "The manner in which all cases against Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India have been withdrawn, shows the unidirectional action by Siddaramaiah govt," said Amit Shah in Karnataka, as reported by news agency ANI. 11:29 (IST) Siddaramaiah government has failed at every front be on law and order or development: Amit Shah 11:28 (IST) "The insensitive attitude of the Siddaramaiah government towards families of the farmers who committed suicide is deplorable," says Amit Shah in Karnataka. 11:16 (IST) Amit Shah, along with BS Yedyurappa, begins addressing a press conference in Karnataka's Gulbarga. 11:00 (IST) BJP President Amit Shah praying at Sri Kshethra Malakheda Temple in Kalaburagi. He was accompanied by BS Yeddyurappa.

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP President Amit Shah are touring poll-bound Karnataka. Mr Gandhi and Mr Shah on the 3rd day of their visit will address public meetings today.Mr Gandhi, who is on second leg of the state visit this month, would be addressing the locals at Godchi Temple Ground in district Belgaum's Ramdurg at 11:15 am. Amit Shah will begin his day with a visit to the temple followed by public meetings and other events.After visiting village Mundalur, village Kappa Inamgovan and village Hooli, Mr Gandhi is scheduled to visit Shri Yellamma Renuka Devi Temple, according to a statement by All India Congress Committee. Later in the day, he will be addressing a public meeting at Government School Stadium, Saundatti in district Belgaum at 3 pm and Nehru Stadium, Hubli in Dharwad district at 6:45 pm.