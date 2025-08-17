"No Third Option": Poll Body's 'Affidavit Or Apology' Note To Rahul Gandhi

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hardened his stance today regarding Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" allegations, saying noting less than an affidavit on the matter or apology to the country will do.

"An affidavit will have to be given or an apology will have to be made to the country," Mr Kumar said. "There is no third option. If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless," he added.

Mr Gandhi's allegations that the Election Commission is actively helping the BJP by inflating electoral rolls with fake voters and other malpractices.

He has alleged that a survey in Karnataka has found that six main irregularities were at play - same voter appearing multiple times in rolls, same voter in multiple states, non-existent addresses, bulk voters at a single address, indistinguishable photo on voter IDs and misuse of Form 6 for first-time voters.

Earlier today, he launched a 1,300-km 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram to step up the Opposition INDIA bloc's campaign against "Vote theft".

On the occasion< he said there is a "new conspiracy" to "steal" polls by deleting and adding voters through SIR or special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.