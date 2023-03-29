Karnataka Election On May 10, BJP Faces Tough Challenge

The BJP is going into the election led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka will vote on May 10 to elect a new government and members to its 224-seat legislative assembly, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. The counting of votes will take place on May 13 and the results will be declared on the same day.

The announcement comes amid a high-stakes political battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S). The BJP, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is seeking to retain power in the state, fending off allegations of corruption and communal polarisation. The election will also test the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party's policies at the national and state level.

Addressing a news conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the elections have been scheduled on a Wednesday, and not on a Monday or Friday, to encourage greater participation of voters and discourage them from leaving town for a long weekend holiday.

The last assembly election in Karnataka was held in May 2018, which resulted in a hung assembly. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats but fell short of a majority. The Congress and JD-S formed a post-poll coalition with 80 and 37 seats respectively and formed the government with Mr Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. However, in July 2019, the coalition collapsed after several MLAs resigned from their parties and joined the BJP. The BJP then formed the government with BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister. He resigned in July 2021 and was replaced by Mr Bommai.