BS Yeddyurappa Says Son Vijayendra Won't Contest From Varuna

Karnataka | Edited by | Updated: April 23, 2018 15:55 IST
Mysuru:  The much-expected proxy battle from Varuna in the coming assembly elections -- between Karnataka's Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah and BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa -- has fallen through. The safe seat of the Chief Minister has gone to son, Dr Yatheendra Siddaramaiah, who is making his debut in politics. It was expected that he would contest against Mr Yeddyurappa's son, BY Vijayendra. But today, as the fourth list of the BJP was released without any mention of Varuna, Mr Yeddyurappa told NDTV that his son will not be contesting.

"I am not unhappy. We decided that my son won't contest from Varuna," Mr Yeddyurappa told NDTV as he rushed back to Mysuru with his son in the middle of the day's campaigning. The decision, he said, was taken with the permission of the party's central leadership.

A farmer and businessman, Mr Vijayendra has been camping out in the constituency for weeks without a formal blessing from the party. He had told NDTV that he decided to work for BJP in the area after a delegation of aspirants for the seat passed a resolution that he should contest instead of them and gave a representation to party chief Amit Shah regarding that during one of his visits.

"Vijayendra worked hard on this seat. He will now campaign in many seats in this area," Mr Yeddyurappa said today. "The BJP has many father son combinations," he said. The party will win from the seat even though another candidate will be fielded.

Mysuru has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, Varuna was the VIP constituency from where Mr Siddaramaiah won twice. But he vacated the seat this time in favour of his son. A pathologist, Dr Yatheendra  Siddaramaiah stepped into politics after the sudden death of his elder brother - known to be his father's political heir -- two years ago.

The Chief Minister is contesting from Chamundeshwari, also in Mysuru, and Badami in north Karnataka.

