BS Yeddyurappa Says Son Vijayendra Won't Contest From Varuna

"I am not unhappy. We decided that my son won't contest from Varuna," Mr Yeddyurappa told NDTV as he rushed back to Mysuru with his son in the middle of the day's campaigning. The decision, he said, was taken with the permission of the party's central leadership.
A farmer and businessman, Mr Vijayendra has been camping out in the constituency for weeks without a formal blessing from the party. He had told NDTV that he decided to work for BJP in the area after a delegation of aspirants for the seat passed a resolution that he should contest instead of them and gave a representation to party chief Amit Shah regarding that during one of his visits.
"Vijayendra worked hard on this seat. He will now campaign in many seats in this area," Mr Yeddyurappa said today. "The BJP has many father son combinations," he said. The party will win from the seat even though another candidate will be fielded.
The Chief Minister is contesting from Chamundeshwari, also in Mysuru, and Badami in north Karnataka.