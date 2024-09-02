Indian Navy's P8i Poseidon Aircraft Reaches France, 1st-Ever Deployment In Europe

Indian Navy personnel of the P-8I aircraft upon touch down at France's Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube

In a first-ever such deployment by India in Europe, an Indian Navy P8i Poseidon aircraft has landed in France at the Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube. The purpose of the deployment is to participate in the joint naval exercise 'Varuna' in which France is also participating.

"A P8i aircraft of the Indian Navy has reached France to participate in a joint naval exercise with the French Navy," a senior navy official said.

The 2024 edition of Indo-French bilateral naval 'Exercise Varuna', is scheduled from September 2 to September 4 in the Mediterranean Sea.

"The drill will include advanced tactical exercises underscoring the deepening synergy and interoperability between the two navies," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Navy's Alize aircraft, operating from the erstwhile INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyeres Airbase," the spokesperson said.

INS Tabar, which had earlier arrived in Toulon will also be participating in the exercise.

THE INDIAN NAVY P8i AIRCRAFT

The P-8 Poseidon is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft developed and produced by United States' Boeing Defense. It is derived from the civilian Boeing 737-800 airliner. The P8i is a variant of the P-8 Poseidon specially designed for the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy's fleet of P8i Poseidon has surpassed 35,000 flight-hours, since their induction in 2013.

The Indian Navy's P8i fleet aims to replace the aging Tupolev Tu-142M maritime surveillance turboprops.

The Indian Navy has twelve P8i aircraft in total. The P8i is not just responsible for coastal patrolling but is also used for other critical missions like maritime surveillance, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, search-and-rescue, anti-piracy, and supporting operations of other arms of the military.

THE VARUNA NAVAL EXERCISE

The Varuna Naval Exercise is a bilateral maritime drill between the Indian and French navies. The drill usually sees participation of guided missile frigates, tanker, Maritime Patrol Aircraft and integral helicopters from the two sides.

Indian & French Navy bilateral naval exercise was initiated in 1993. The exercise was later christened as 'Varuna' in 2001 and has since become a hallmark of robust India-France strategic bilateral relationship. Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, this exercise provides an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices and procedures.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise also facilitates operational level interaction between the two navies to foster mutual cooperation for good order at sea, underscoring the shared commitment to ensuring security, safety and freedom of the global maritime commons.

