Will Siddaramaiah And Yeddyurappa Really Dare A Contest Of Their Sons?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given up his 'safe' seat of Varuna for son Dr Yathindra

Highlights Varuna has been Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's constituency This time, his son, a doctor, is running for election from there I want to run against him, says the son of BJP's Yeddyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's son, BY Vijayendra campaigning in Varuna constituency

Varuna constituency is set to witness a high profile contest

Dr Yathindra (center), a pathologist by profession, has been managing his father's constituency since two years

This might be the last assembly election for BJP's BS Yeddyurappa who is keen to pass on the baton to his son (File photo)

The BJP is banking on Dalit leader Shriniwas Prasad to mobilise Scheduled Caste votes in its favour