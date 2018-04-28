Meet The Ex-Aide Of Ballari's Mining Barons, Now In The Congress Congress has fielded two former aides of the Reddy brothers in Ballari district, both of whom face similar charges of corruption and illegal mining.

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT Anand Singh, the Congress candidate from Vijaynagara seat was in jail with Janardhan Reddy Bengaluru, Karnataka: Highlights Congress targeted BJP for fielding controversial Reddy brothers But it gave tickets to B Nagendra, Anand Singh -ex-aides of mining barons Karnataka will go to polls on May 12, results will be declared on May 15



But the Congress itself has fielded two former aides of the Reddy brothers in Ballari district, both of whom face similar charges of corruption and illegal mining as the Reddys.



Anand Singh, the Congress candidate from Vijaynagara seat was in jail with Janardhan Reddy, considered to be the kingpin of the mining scam. Separately, he faces nine charges, ranging from rioting to disturbing the peace.



In the nearby Kudligi seat, the Congress has given a ticket to B Nagendra, another former Reddy associate also charged for illegal mining.



Mr Singh told NDTV that he is mentioned as having a minor role in the illegal mining cases. "I am accused no. 16 (in the CBI case). The FIR has been filed in the name of the company to which I had supplied ore," he said.



Anand Singh was earlier in the BJP, while B Nagendra was an independent. Both joined the Congress just before elections. The BJP alleges that this was done in exchange for the Congress government going easy on the cases against them.



Mr Singh has denied this. He said the Karnataka Chief Minister "had given a statement regarding my issue that we are not supporting Anand Singh. Whatever the cases are there in the court and if tomorrow, in that case, I become accused definitely we will be removed from the (Congress) party".



He claims to have left the BJP because he defied a party diktat to attend celebrations organised by the state government to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan.



"BJP leaders had announced through newspapers and TV channels that no BJP MLA should go to the Tipu Jayanti. I am not bothered about this. See, I want to take care of my constituency, and people of any community," he said.



Karnataka will go to polls in one phase on May 12, and the results will be declared on May 15. The 224-member House expires on May 28 this year.



