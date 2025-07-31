Video: Andhra Minister's Brother Slaps Cop At Temple, Police Case Filed

A video has gone viral that shows the brother of Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy slapping a police constable.

The incident happened at a temple in Nandyal district's Kolimigundla.

The constable, Jaswanth, was on duty at the temple when he stopped the minister's brother, BC Madan Bhupal Reddy, from entering a restricted area.

A heated argument followed, during which Madan Reddy can be seen pushing the constable and then slapping him.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) called it an "open display of arrogance and lawlessness associated with TDP leaders and their families".

In a post on X, the party said the "assault happened in public view, yet no immediate action was taken, exposing how the police force has been reduced to a tool under political pressure in the current coalition government."

"This shameful act reflects the growing impunity enjoyed by those close to power, where even law enforcement officers are not spared," the opposition party said.

In a shocking incident, the brother of TDP Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy slapped a police constable on duty, openly displaying the arrogance and lawlessness associated with TDP leaders and their families. The assault happened in public view, yet no immediate action was taken,... pic.twitter.com/CqgMDVeAVk — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) July 31, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh said that a police case has been filed against Madan Reddy.

The minister BC Janardhan Reddy has also publicly condemned the actions of his brother. He said he has told the police to take action, regardless of who they are.

BC Janardhan Reddy is MLA from Banaganapalle constituency.