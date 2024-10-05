Haryana Candidate Says Ex Congress MLA Assaulted Him, His PA, Tore Clothes

Balraj Kundu alleged that Anand Singh Dangi ripped his clothes

Haryana Jan Sevak Party nominee from the Meham assembly constituency Balraj Kundu on Saturday alleged that former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi assaulted him and his personal assistant at a polling booth in Rohtak district.

In a video message, Mr Kundu said he was visiting polling booth number 134 in the constituency when it happened.

He alleged that Mr Dangi ripped his clothes and also had him "manhandled". "My PA was beaten up," Mr Kundu said.

The outgoing MLA from the Meham assembly seat also claimed that Anand Singh Dangi sensed the impending defeat of his son and Congress candidate Balram Dangi and this has left him "rattled".

Mr Kundu also urged voters to stay calm and maintain peace.

The Jan Sevak Party candidate is pitted against Balram Dangi and the BJP's Deepak Hooda from the Meham constituency.

Polling began Saturday morning for all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, amid tight security arrangements.

The fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Vinesh Phogat, besides the JJP's Dushyant Chautala and 1,027 other candidates will be decided in the polls in which over 2 crore people are eligible to vote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)