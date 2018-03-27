Karnataka Election Dates To Be Announced Today By Election Commission

Karnataka Election 2018 dates will be announced by the Election Commission.
New Delhi: The dates for the assembly elections in Karnataka - where the ruling Congress is facing a tough challenge from the BJP -- will be announced today. Karnataka is one of the few states where the Congress is in power. It also the only state in south India where the BJP had been able to form government. The campaign has been bitter and shrill, with allegations of communal politics and political murders and tit-for-tat charges of large-scale corruption.