Karnataka Election Dates To Be Announced Today By Election Commission

Karnataka assembly election dates are expected to be announced by the Election Commission at 11 am on Tuesday.

Karnataka | Updated: March 27, 2018 08:28 IST
Karnataka Election 2018 dates will be announced by the Election Commission.

New Delhi:  The dates for the assembly elections in Karnataka - where the ruling Congress is facing a tough challenge from the BJP -- will be announced today. Karnataka is one of the few states where the Congress is in power. It also the only state in south India where the BJP had been able to form government. The campaign has been bitter and shrill, with allegations of communal politics and political murders and tit-for-tat charges of large-scale corruption.

The tenure of the Karnataka assembly expires on May 28 and before that, the new house has to be constituted, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat told NDTV last month.

 

Karnataka Election DatesKarnataka Election 2018
