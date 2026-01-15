Kannada Actor Karunya Ram Files Harassment Complaint Against Sister

Kannada actor Karunya Ram has filed a complaint with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), accusing her sister and several moneylenders of harassment.

In her complaint, Karunya said that her sister, Samruddhi Ram, had allegedly lost Rs 25 lakh through online betting while living in the same house. Samruddhi then borrowed Rs 25 lakh from private individuals to recover the losses. Karunya said that Samruddhi also incurred losses in her business ventures and allegedly used gold and cash kept at home for her personal needs.

The actor alleged that when questioned about the missing money and valuables, Samruddhi left the house. Subsequently, people who had lent money to Samruddhi allegedly began targeting Karunya, holding her responsible.

She alleged that the moneylenders came to her residence and created disturbances, sent obscene messages to her on WhatsApp, and posted abusive and derogatory comments on her photos on social media.

Karunya had earlier filed a complaint at Bengaluru's RR Nagar police station, where a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) was registered. She has now approached the CCB.

In her complaint, she has mentioned Samruddhi, along with Prathibha, Kapil, Prajwal, Rakshith and Sagar. The CCB has taken the complaint and is currently conducting an inquiry into the matter.