Former Kannada Actor Kavya Gowda Alleges Assault By Family, Husband Hospitalised After Stabbing

Police have confirmed that both a complaint and a counter-complaint have been filed in connection with the incident, and an investigation is currently underway.

The complainant, 33-year-old Kavya Gowda, a jewellery designer, social media influencer, and former Kannada TV actress, resides with her husband Somasekhar and their two-year-old daughter in a joint family set-up.

The family occupies the second floor of the building, while Somasekhar's brother Nandish, his wife Prema, and other relatives live on the lower floors.

According to police sources, the families have had frequent disputes in the past, including disagreements related to a domestic help employed at the residence.

The alleged incident took place on January 26, 2026, during a verbal altercation. Kavya alleged that Prema slapped her minor daughter during the argument. When she questioned this, she claimed she was verbally abused and threatened. She further alleged that Priya, Prema's sister, assaulted her during the confrontation.

Kavya also accused Ravi Kumar, Prema's father, of assaulting her husband Somasekhar with a wooden stick and later stabbing him on the right shoulder with a knife.

She further claimed that Ravi Kumar threatened her with sexual violence and death, while Nandish allegedly pulled her hair during the altercation. Kavya's sister Bhavya, who arrived at the scene later, was also allegedly threatened.

Following the incident, Kavya, Somasekhar, and Bhavya were taken to a private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Based on Kavya's complaint, Ramamurthy Nagar police registered a case against Ravi Kumar, Prema, Nandish, and Priya under sections of assault, criminal intimidation, sexual threats, and attempt to murder.

However, police confirmed that a counter-complaint has also been filed by Nandish and his family, alleging verbal and physical abuse by Kavya.

Speaking to the media, Prema claimed that the dispute was rooted in a property issue. She said, "We are a joint family. My in-laws stay on the ground floor, we stay on the first floor, and Somasekhar and Kavya stay on the second floor. Kavya wants the house for herself, and that is why she is creating these issues. She created a ruckus yesterday and wants us to leave the house. This house was built by my father-in-law."

Responding to the allegations, Kavya said she would pursue the matter legally. "An FIR has been registered. I am not scared because I know the law is on my side. They are claiming I am after property, but I have not taken any money from my father-in-law or my husband. I have been independent and will continue to be. As a mother, I have to act in the best interests of my daughter. They attacked my child," she said.

Police said they are examining both complaints, medical records, and statements from all parties involved. Further investigation is ongoing.