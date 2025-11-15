Kannada Film Actor Alleges Stalking, Harassment By Businessman She Met In 2022

A Kannada film actress has filed a complaint alleging harassment, stalking, defamation, and physical assault by a businessman she had met in 2022.

According to the complaint submitted to the police on October 17, the actress had met the businessman, identified as Aravind Venkatesh Reddy, during an event in Sri Lanka. He had initially befriended her and behaved affectionately, but his behaviour soon turned obsessive and threatening, she said.

She alleged he tracked her movements, morphed her photographs on social media, threatened her family, and forced her to maintain a relationship with him against her wishes.

In April 2024, the actress, overwhelmed by stress and fearing Aravind's threats that he would forcibly marry her, tried to die by suicide by consuming tablets, the complaint said. She alleged that while she was hospitalised, Aravind and his associates assaulted her in the ICU when she said she wanted to end the relationship.

The actress also told police that Aravind later demanded a crore, tracked her location, sent men to her parents' residence, and continued harassing her even after she filed complaints with the State Women's Commission and the Cyber Crime Police. The harassment had stopped for a brief period. But in August this year, Aravind began sending the actress' friends and house owner anonymous letters, falsely accusing her of illicit relationships and engaging in illegal activities.

She also claimed someone secretly photographed her at the Bengaluru airport and used the images in defamatory letters.

The complainant suspects that a woman known to Aravind may have taken her photos without consent and passed them on to him.

Police have begun verification of the allegations, including the anonymous letters, social media activity, and previous complaints.