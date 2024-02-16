Justice Nilay Anjaria Appointed As Next Chief Justice Of Karnataka High Court

Justice Anjaria was appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011 (File)

Justice Nilay V Anjaria was on Friday appointed as the next chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, the law ministry said.

At present a judge of the Gujarat High Court, his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this month.

He would assume charge after incumbent chief justice PS Dinesh Kumar demits office on February 24 on attaining the age of 62 years.

Justice Nilay Anjaria was appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011 and has been functioning there since then.

Before his elevation as a judge, he had practised in the Gujarat High Court in civil, constitutional, company law, labour and service matters, the collegium had noted while recommending his name.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)