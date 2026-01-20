Court Ends Home Food Facility For Darshan's Partner Pavithra Gowda

The Karnataka High Court, on Tuesday, passed an order curtailing the home food facility granted by a lower court to Pavithra Gowda, the partner of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, and other accused persons.

The other accused, Laxman and Nagaraj, have also been denied the home food facility.

The order was passed by a bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna.

Pavithra Gowda is currently lodged with the Bengaluru Central Prison.

Earlier, the lower court had permitted Pavithra Gowda and the other accused to receive home-cooked food once a week.

Challenging this order, the prosecution had filed a writ petition questioning the special facility extended to Gowda and others.

While passing the order, the High Court referred to the directions issued by the Supreme Court on the matter.

The top court has warned of strict action against the granting of special facilities to accused persons lodged in jail.

Emphasising the principle of equality before the law, the bench said that irrespective of a person's stature, the law applies equally to all.

Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered on June 11, 2024.

Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested in connection with the case.

Investigators claim Renukaswamy had sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, upset over Darshan's relationship with her despite his marriage.

Darshan was earlier shifted to the Ballari prison after photos suggesting he was receiving "royal treatment" inside the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced.

He currently faces three FIRs related to the case.

Police filed a 3,991-page charge sheet along with an additional charge sheet before the court on September 4, 2024.

After spending 131 days in custody, Darshan was released on bail on October 30, 2024.

However, following an appeal by the Karnataka Police, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail, leading to the re-arrest of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the other accused persons.

A local court in Karnataka has since framed charges against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the 15 co-accused in the high-profile case. All of them have denied the charges.

Darshan has been charged under IPC Section 302 for murder, Section 355 for causing grievous injuries, Section 120B for criminal conspiracy, Section 204 for destruction of evidence, and Section 359 for kidnapping.

He also faces charges under Sections 143, 147, 148, and 149 of unlawful assembly and related offences.

