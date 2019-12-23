Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: 'Government Will Be Formed Under Leadership Of the BJP,' Says Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Election Results: Polling was held in five phases from November 30 to December 20

Jharkhand seems to be slipping from the BJP's hands as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress alliance crossed the majority, shooting ahead of the ruling BJP -- 39 seats to 29 -- as votes for the Jharkhand election are being counted.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, however, remained confident that the BJP will retain the government in the state. "The margins are very narrow... so narrow that it can completely turn the leads as what you see at the moment. Those who are celebrating can do what they feel. No one can stop someone from celebrating," he said. Mr Das is leading in Jamshedpur East, a seat that he has been winning since 1995. A party needs to get 41 seats to form government in the state. The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state after Maharashtra and Haryana that voted this year after the national election, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a resounding mandate to continue for a second term. It is critical for the BJP to retain the state after losing power in Maharashtra, where its decades-old alliance with the Shiv Sena also collapsed.

Both BJP and Congress alliance made their best efforts to lure the voters. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed nine rallies each, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed five rallies and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed one rally.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai in Jamshedpur East, which the former has been winning this seat since 1995.

The other important seats are Dumka and Barhet from where JMM Executive President and former Chief Minister is contesting. He is pitted against Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi at Dumka.

Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) President Babulal Marandi is fighting from Dhanwar Assembly seat. The AJSU President, who lost the 2014 Assembly poll, is trying his luck again from Silli seat.

The exit polls indicate edge to JMM and Congress alliance. BJP, however, is confident of returning to power.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Jharkhand Election Results:

Dec 23, 2019 11:57 (IST) Election trends at 11:53 am





Dec 23, 2019 11:52 (IST)



"To give a clear statement at the moment at this time is not possible since we are just 2 or 3 rounds into the counting of votes. There are a total of 17-18 rounds. The margins are very narrow... so narrow that it can completely turn the leads as what you see at the moment. Those who are celebrating can do what they feel. No one can stop someone from celebrating. Yes, there may have been some polarisation in a seat or two... there may also be some anti-incumbency, but we are very confident that once the final result is out, you will see that the BJP will form the government. We are very confident of that," says Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Dec 23, 2019 11:46 (IST) "Hemant Soren will be our chief minister under the Congress-JMM-RJD gathbandhan (alliance). Very soon you will see Raghubar Das go off to Chhattisgarh, and a Jharkhandi will be our chief minister. Never have we seen such an arrogant and rude chief minister as we did in Raghubar Das. We are happy we will get a tribal head of state. The disdain and rude manner in which Raghubar Das spoke with tribals, anganwadi workers, farmers, etc was shameful. The way in which he ignored the cases of mob lynchings was also shameful," says Jharkhand Youth Congress President Prince,

Dec 23, 2019 11:36 (IST) Election trends at 11:32 am





Dec 23, 2019 11:26 (IST) Jharkhand Election Results: A look at how key candidates are faring in their constituencies





Dec 23, 2019 11:23 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | "We knew right from the start that people are not happy (with BJP) and our alliance would come to power," says Congress' Subodh Kant Sahay.#JharkhandElectionResults#JharkhandAssemblyElections#JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/SyENdI4Hd1 - NDTV (@ndtv) December 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 11:19 (IST) Election trends at 11:17 am





Dec 23, 2019 11:19 (IST) Ladoos at Congress office in Jharkhand as their alliance with JMM crosses majority mark in election leads.



"Modi sarkar ab nahi," says Congress leader Jagdish Sharma. #ResultsWithNDTV#JharkhandElectionResultspic.twitter.com/LzmkYbd2OH - NDTV (@ndtv) December 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 11:16 (IST) "Results not as per expectation, accept people's mandate": Babulal Marandi





"The results are not as per our expectation. We will have to accept people's mandate. We will play the role which people's mandate has given us. Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do," JVM(P)'s candidate from Dhanwar, Babulal Marandi, said.

Dec 23, 2019 11:11 (IST) Election trends at 11:06 am





Dec 23, 2019 10:58 (IST)



"There is going to be a clean sweep for 'Mahagathbandhan' in this election. We have fought elections under leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister," says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Dec 23, 2019 10:47 (IST) Jharkhand Election Results: BJP's Lois Marandi leads in Dumka





Dec 23, 2019 10:46 (IST)

People have voted for change... They wanted relief from unemployment and famine... We are confident," says Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha.

Dec 23, 2019 10:36 (IST) READ HERE: Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: JMM-Congress Edges Past BJP In Battle For Jharkhand - 10 Points

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress alliance has pulled ahead of the ruling BJP -- 39 seats to 32 -- as votes for the Jharkhand election are being counted. 41 is the majority mark in the 81-seat house. Though exit polls do not always get it right, at least three exit polls have predicted a victory for the Congress-JMM-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance. For the BJP, the results will be crucial. The party lost Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to Congress last year. This year, after its huge victory in the Lok Sabha election, Maharashtra slipped out of its grasp as it fell out with ally Shiv Sena over power sharing. Elections were conducted for Jharkhand in five phases from November 30 to December 20. In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, BJP had won 11 of 14 seats in the state.

Dec 23, 2019 10:20 (IST) Chief Minister Raghubar Das leading over Congress' Gourav Vallabh in Jamshedpur East seat.

Dec 23, 2019 10:06 (IST) Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Congress's Rameshwar Oraon leads in Lohardaga





Dec 23, 2019 10:05 (IST) Watch | "Holi and Diwali will both be celebrated at the BJP office this evening... we are confident of winning": Sanjay Seth, BJP MP from Ranchi, to NDTV#JharkhandElectionResults#ResultsWithNDTV#JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/nyY6NZhwOy - NDTV (@ndtv) December 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 09:58 (IST) Election trends at 9:54 am





Dec 23, 2019 09:56 (IST)

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 a.m. in all the 24 district headquarters

Dec 23, 2019 09:53 (IST)

"We have fulfilled our promises... Confident that our programmes and initiatives have had an impact": BJP National Spokesperson Vijay Sonkar Shastri tells NDTV

Dec 23, 2019 09:48 (IST) Our alliance will get 48-50 seats: JMM



"BJP and AJSU may be contesting separately but they are the same, will come together at some point. However, we are confident that AJSU won't end up getting as much as the leads are suggesting. Wait for the result. You will see that the gathbandhan of Congress and JMM will get 48-50 seats. We are confident of a full majority," JMM Spokesperson told NDTV .

Dec 23, 2019 09:43 (IST) Election trends at 9:38 am





Dec 23, 2019 09:41 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | NDTV reports from BJP headquarters in Ranchi as votes are being counted for 81 assembly seats in #Jharkhand.



Follow our special election coverage on https://t.co/hMlRpgrUU6 and NDTV 24x7#JharkhandElectionResults#JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/JJ5adiTjHf - NDTV (@ndtv) December 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 09:37 (IST) Jharkhand Election Results:: AJSU "Made Unreasonable Demands," Says BJP's Vivek Reddy





The BJP was forced to go alone because the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) made unreasonable demands, party leader Vivek Reddy said today, adding that the party would be celebrating by the end of the day when results are announced.

Dec 23, 2019 09:27 (IST) Jharkhand Election Results 2019: How key candidate are faring





Dec 23, 2019 09:24 (IST) In the 2014 state elections, the BJP had won 37 seats while the All Jharkhand Students Union won five. The Congress was reduced to just six seats.

Dec 23, 2019 09:24 (IST) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress alliance is locked in a neck-and-neck fight with the ruling BJP, trends at 8:21 show.

Dec 23, 2019 09:22 (IST) BJP ahead in 35 seats, Congress-JMM lead in 31



The ruling BJP is ahead in 35 seats, four ahead of JMM-Congress alliance which is leading in 31 seats. The AJSU is leading in nine seats.



Dec 23, 2019 09:17 (IST) "We Are Forming A Government On Own In Jharkhand," Says BJP Leader



The BJP will form a government on its own in Jharkhand where it's neck-to-neck with JMM-Congress combine in the early leads, the party spokesperson said today. Here's what he said:



Dec 23, 2019 09:14 (IST) Election trends at 9:12 am





Dec 23, 2019 09:09 (IST) Election Results Today: A look at who is leading and who is trailing in Jharkhand





Dec 23, 2019 09:04 (IST) Jharkhand Results 2019 LIVE: Election trends at 9:02 am





Dec 23, 2019 09:02 (IST) Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: JMM-Congress and BJP in neck-and-neck fight



Both BJP and Congress are ahead in 33 seats each. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is leading in nine seats.

Dec 23, 2019 08:51 (IST) Raghubar Das leading in Jamshedpur East





Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading in Jamshedpur East. He has been winning the Jamshedpur East seat since 1995.

In this election, Mr Das is pitted against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai.

Dec 23, 2019 08:48 (IST) LIVE Election Result News: Here's how key candidates are faring





Dec 23, 2019 08:40 (IST) Hemant Soren leading in Barhait and Dumka





Hemant Soren is leading in Barhait and Dumka. Mr Soren is facing a tough fight from Woman and Child Welfare minister Louis Marandi of the BJP and in Barhait his main opponent is Simon Malto of the BJP.

Mr Soren, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress alliance, won from the Rajmahal(ST) assembly seat during the 2014 elections.

Dec 23, 2019 08:33 (IST) Jharkhand election leads: JMM-Congress ahead in 27, BJP leads in 20 seats





Dec 23, 2019 08:31 (IST) LIVE Election Results: Counting of postal ballots underway

Counting of postal ballots is currently underway. Votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will begin at 8.30 am.

Dec 23, 2019 08:26 (IST) Election Results 2019: BJP is ahead in 20 seats, Congress leading in 21 seats



Early trends indicate a neck-and-neck fight in Jharkhand. While BJP is ahead in 20 seats, the Congress-JMM alliance is ahead in 21 seats.

Dec 23, 2019 08:21 (IST)



Poster with 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' seen in Ranchi. (ANI)

Dec 23, 2019 08:14 (IST) Jharkhand Election Results 2019: BJP ahead in 19 seats, Congress leads in 17 seats



BJP is ahead in 19 seats in the state, while the Congress-JMM alliance is ahead in 17 seats. The BJP gains is currntly ahead in Manoharpur and Potka while the Congress is leading in Bermo (Central).

Dec 23, 2019 08:09 (IST) Jharkhand Election Results 2019: BJP had won 37 seats in 2014



In the 2014 state elections, the BJP had won 37 seats while the All Jharkhand Students Union bagged five. The Congress was reduced to winning just six seats.

Dec 23, 2019 08:08 (IST) Counting of votes begins after five-phase polling.

Dec 23, 2019 07:57 (IST) Jharkhand assembly elections 2019: Exit polls predict win for Congress-JMM-RJD alliance



The poll of exit polls has predicted a definite advantage for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance, with two of them even claiming that it will cross the majority mark of 41 on its own.

Health warning: Exit polls do not always get it right.

Dec 23, 2019 07:54 (IST) Jharkhand polls: Raghubar Das, Hemant Soren among prominent candidates



The most prominent candidates in the election are Chief Minister Raghubar Das, his predecessor Hemant Soren, All Jharkhand Students Union president Sudesh Mahto and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha's Babulal Marandi.

Dec 23, 2019 07:43 (IST)



Visuals from a counting centre in Ranchi.

Dec 23, 2019 06:39 (IST) Jharkhand Results 2019: Counting to start at 8 am



The counting will start in all the 24 district headquarters of Jharkhand at 8 am, and the results are expected to emerge the same afternoon.



Dec 23, 2019 06:37 (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) are among the major political parties which are in the fray in the tribal-dominated state. Raghubar Das took oath as Chief Minister in 2014 after the BJP won 37 seats and stitched an alliance with the AJSU, which had won 5 seats.