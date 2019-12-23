Hemant Soren Went To Meet His Father As Jharkhand Trends Stream In

JMM's Hemant Soren poses for a candid portrait with wife Kalpana Soren

Several rounds of counting still to go, 44-year-old Hemant Soren made a beeline for the house of his father Shibu Soren - chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - this afternoon, as the party and its ally Congress established firm lead over the BJP during counting of votes for the assembly polls.

Mr Soren, who was Jharkhand's fifth chief minister and currently the leader of the opposition, is set to return to the top post, having been the face of the alliance in the state.

After stitching up an alliance with the Congress in March, Hemant Soren had contested the assembly polls from Dumka and Barhet, which he currently represents.

The youngest chief minister of the country during his first stint, Hemant Soren had held office from 2013 to 2014. He is known for bringing in progressive policies, like 50 per cent reservation in government jobs for women, and played an instrumental part in tackling the Maoist insurgency in Saranda, West Singhbhum through a mix of development initiatives and security measures.

He has consistently advocated for the economic dividends of the mineral-rich state reaching the tribal communities.

An undergraduate in Engineering, Hemant Soren had entered politics midway through the course. Between 2009 and 2013, he held the post of the state's Deputy Chief Minister, having been elected as MLA from the Dumka assembly constituency.

He was also elected to Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand between 2009 and 2010.