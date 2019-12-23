Votes For Jharkhand Assembly Elections To Be Counted Today: 10 Points

The counting will start in all the 24 district headquarters of Jharkhand at 8 am, and the results are expected to emerge the same afternoon.

The most prominent candidates in the election are Chief Minister Raghubar Das, his predecessor Hemant Soren, All Jharkhand Students Union president Sudesh Mahto and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha's Babulal Marandi.

The poll of exit polls has predicted a definite advantage for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance, with two of them even claiming that it will cross the majority mark of 41 on its own.

Kashish News said that the opposition alliance will win anywhere between 37 and 49 seats, while the ruling BJP can get 25 to 30 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the Congress-JMM-RJD combine will get 38 to 50 seats, leaving the BJP with anywhere between 22 and 32.

The ABP News-IANS-C Voter survey gave the ruling coalition more of a fighting charge, foretelling 35 seats for the Congress-JMM-RJD combine, 32 for the BJP, and leaving 14 for smaller parties.

In the 2014 state elections, the BJP had won 37 seats while the All Jharkhand Students Union bagged five. The Congress was reduced to winning just six seats.

Despite the bleak predictions, the BJP is confident of repeating its 2014 performance. "We will cross the majority mark. People have reposed faith in our five years of good governance," BJP general secretary Deepak Prakash told news agency IANS.

The JMM, however, held a contradictory view. "The grand alliance will get a majority. People are fed up with the BJP government," said party general secretary Vinod Pandey.