Jharkhand Chief Minister Visits Sagrada Familia In Barcelona

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited the iconic Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, accompanied by a delegation.

During the visit, they learned about Antoni Gaudi's architectural vision and the cultural significance of the landmark.

@MEAIndia @IndiainSpain pic.twitter.com/X0sWxjIOJo — India in Barcelona (@CGIBarcelona) April 20, 2025

In a post on X, India in Barcelona wrote,

Upon Soren's arrival, Acting Consul General in Barcelona Aarsha NS welcomed him.

Earlier in the day, the delegation led by the CM had engagements with Indian diaspora entrepreneurs and Spanish dignitaries.

pic.twitter.com/kt8db9oFXJ — India in Barcelona (@CGIBarcelona) April 19, 2025

India in Barcelona said on X.

The Sagrada Familia is a one-of-a-kind temple, for its origins, foundation and purpose. Fruit of the work of genius architect Antoni Gaudi, the project was promoted by the people for the people. Five generations have now watched the Temple progress in Barcelona. Today, more than 140 years after the laying of the cornerstone, construction continues on the Basilica, the Sagrada Familia's official site noted.

Hemant Soren's visit to Spain has come under criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. State President and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi launched a sharp attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Marandi questioned the timing and purpose of the foreign trip, alleging that while the state struggles with rising incidents of daylight murders and a worsening electricity situation, the Chief Minister is embarking on an overseas visit with a large government delegation, accompanied by his wife, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren.

