Ex Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren Promises 2.87 Lakh Jobs

Champai Soren had assumed office as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2. (File)

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren wrote an open letter to the youth, promising them 2.87 lakh jobs if the BJP is voted to power in the state, besides self-employment opportunities for 5 lakh people.

Asserting that the future rests on the shoulders of the youth power, he said they must be nurturing dreams, hopes and aspirations from the state of Jharkhand which is barely 24 years old.

"The process of 2.87 lakh appointments will be started immediately after the BJP comes to power. Along with this, self-employment opportunities will be provided to 5 lakh youth so that such people can also join the mainstream of development, who could not get employment opportunities earlier," said Soren, who joined the BJP recently citing "insult" and "humiliation" at the hands of JMM leaders.

"Many of you will be voting for the first time. A special request to those young friends is that by voting for BJP in Jharkhand, you can strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in the letter on Wednesday.

Soren said that in his political journey in the last four and a half decades, he has always worked for the all-round development of society.

"Many of you want to do a lot for your family, society, state and nation but are constrained due to the system. We have closely observed and understood your problems and issues," he said.

"During my tenure, construction of dozens of degree colleges, polytechnic institutes and other educational institutions was started," he noted.

Soren said attempts were being made to stop the appointment process initiated during his five-month tenure as the CM.

"In the Bharatiya Janata Party, when we talk about change, our aim is not just to change the government, but to bring about a change in the entire system. We will create a system where everyone, from the clerk to the CM, listens to your complaints and acts on them with utmost honesty," he said.

Soren promised that the BJP if voted to power, would prepare a calendar and complete all the recruitment processes with transparency.

"Let us create such a system in which only deserving and talented students are selected and there is no room for paper leaks and corruption... Let us come together and build a 'new Jharkhand' and work towards improving the living standards of the people who have dreamt of a better future with this new state," he said in the letter.

Champai Soren assumed office as the 12th CM of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after his predecessor Hemant Soren resigned before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader.

Champai Soren subsequently resigned, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for the third time.

Elections for the 81-seat Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases

