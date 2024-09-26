When Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Met 'Hemant Soren': See Pic

Theatre artist Munna Lohar called on the Chief Minister at this Ranchi residence today

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren shared photos today with "another Hemant". Theatre artist Munna Lohra, who looks like and styles himself after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Leader, met the Chief Minister at his residence in Ranchi today.

The two then posed for several photos the Chief Minister later shared on his official handle on X. "One Hemant meets another Hemant. Met theatre artist Munna Lohra and his family," read the caption.

Munna Lohra, a resident of Ranchi's Hatia area, met the Chief Minister and told him that he was fortunate to resemble him.

He also said he was a big fan of the Chief Minister and considered him an idol. During the meeting, Mr Lohra also spoke to the Chief Minister about the problems faced by theatre artistes. The Chief Minister assured him of better policies for these artistes and said the Jharkhand government was committed to providing them with a better platform.

"I have seen theatre artistes from close and I am aware of their problems. In the coming days, I will work to provide them with a better platform. Jharkhand's artistes and sportspersons are very talented. They have made the state proud on many occasions. We will bring a policy so that theatre artistes can live with dignity," the Chief Minister said.

On the political front, Mr Soren is now gearing up for the Assembly polls in Jharkhand due later this year.