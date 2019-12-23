Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Jharkhand Results Against Citizenship Law, NRC, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Jharkhand Assembly poll results appeared to be a verdict against the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said BJP leaders had "aggressively" campaigned in the last two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, raising the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"So it appears that the people of at least one state have conclusively given their verdict that they do not want it (CAA and NRC)," he said at a press conference.

Mr Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren for the poll victory and said the BJP's electoral loss meant that its government did not perform well in Jharkhand.