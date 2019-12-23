Election Results: For 2 Men Who Hoped To Play Kingmakers In Jharkhand, A Case Of FOMO

The BJP and the AJSU took power together after the previous Jharkhand election in 2014.

As votes for the Jharkhand election were counted on Monday and the ruling BJP and the rival Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) appeared to be locked in a close battle in the early rounds, both sides had started working the phones for alliances in case of a hung verdict. Two men, Sudesh Mahto of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Babulal Marandi of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), prepped to play kingmakers as they received phone calls.

But then, the trend changed and one of the two main rivals - the Congress-JMM - raced ahead past the majority mark.

Sources say the BJP, the single largest party, dialed both Sudesh Mahto and Babulal Marandi when the leads showed a neck-and-neck scenario for a while.

The BJP and the AJSU took power together after the previous Jharkhand election in 2014. This time, the Sudesh Mahto-led party snapped ties with the BJP and decided to go it alone.

While the rival JMM-Congress inched close to the majority mark, the Congress reportedly also phoned old ally Babulal Marandi. But the opposition alliance may not need him after all. "The result is not what I expected. I will accept the mandate of the people. My role will be that what is decided by the people. I am with the people and not NDA or UPA," Mr Marandi told reporters.

The BJP was leading on 28 seats and the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on around 40 seats more than three hours into counting. The AJSU and the JVM were leading on five and four seats.

A party needs 41 seats for a majority.

Sudesh Mahto is leading from the Silli seat. Babulal Marandi is ahead on Dhanwar seat.

For both men, the election was critical for their political resurgence in Jharkhand. Both had lost three elections each since 2014. Mr Marandi lost the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2014 assembly election. Mr Mahto also lost in the 2014 national and assembly election and the Silli by-polls last year.