iPhone Hacked After Woman Scans QR Code To Buy Trade Fair Tickets In Delhi

A man has been arrested for defrauding people by promising to provide tickets for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) being held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan and attempting to hack their phones using a payment QR code.

Police said a woman arrived at Pragati Maidan on Sunday around 1.30 pm. While she was attempting to purchase an online ticket via the official app near Gate No 4, a man approached her and offered to provide a ticket for Rs 400.

The accused provided a QR code, and scanning it resulted in the transfer of Rs 1,200 from the woman's account. Immediately afterwards, her iPhone began to sync, and she lost access to the device. She then received a notification on her mobile phone regarding a failed login attempt.

Realising that money had been deducted from her Paytm account and that suspicious activity was occurring on her phone, the woman suspected fraud. She raised an alarm on the spot and alerted the police.

Acting promptly on the woman's complaint, the police took immediate action. Inspector Jitender Dagar arrested the accused at the scene based on the complainant's identification. An FIR was then registered at the IITF police station in Pragati Maidan, and an investigation was initiated.

The accused has been identified as 38-year-old Mohammad Faisal, a resident of Delhi's Maujpur area. He works as a scrap dealer and, along with an associate, was involved in the unauthorised sale of tickets.

During interrogation, Faisal said his associate would procure tickets for different events, which they would then sell to individuals who faced difficulty obtaining them through official channels.

Payments for these tickets were accepted in cash or via online modes. Police said that, on several occasions, the accused and his associate would collect money from people without actually providing them with any tickets.

Police investigation has revealed that Faisal has been involved in similar offences in the past. A case dated May 9, 2026, has been registered against him at the Crime Branch police station.

The police are now working to identify and arrest Faisal's associate. Furthermore, efforts are underway to determine how many other individuals may have been targeted under the pretext of being provided tickets for the Trade Fair.

The police are also investigating the exact nature of the cyber-tampering involving the woman's iPhone, as well as identifying those involved in the payment made via a QR code.



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