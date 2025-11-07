Video: QR Code Scam At Parking Lot Goes Viral. Paytm, Razorpay Founders React

A video of what looks like a scam at a parking lot, operating under the guise of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has gone viral on social media.

The video showed a man collecting parking fees using a Razorpay point-of-sale (POS) machine but displaying a PhonePe QR code instead of an official MCD payment screen. This raised suspicion among the vehicle owner.

The driver repeatedly asked the parking attendant why that's the case, but the man avoided giving a clear answer and kept insisting on the payment.

When the driver finally scanned the QR code, the receiver's name showed up as "Vinod Kumar" instead of the MCD. This immediately confirmed that the payment was going to a private account.

New Scam Unlocked ???? pic.twitter.com/JfZSIK3sQm — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) November 6, 2025

Asked who Vinod Kumar was, the man handling the POS machine admitted he himself was Vinod Kumar. He then tries to justify it by saying that the "thekadar" (contractor) collects parking fees on behalf of the MCD.

The video quickly went viral on social media.

One person commented, "Razorpay wasn't ready for this crossover."

Another wrote, "Correct me if I'm wrong, but in every MCD parking I've used, the payment receipt never shows MCD as the beneficiary -- it always shows the contractor's name who has the parking contract. And if the contractor is issuing the parking slip, the beneficiary name shouldn't really matter."

"There is a sure-shot sign of corruption, and it is the moment you ask a question, they will suddenly act retarded, speak gibberish, and break the flow of conversation," wrote the next.

Razorpay founder Shashank Kumar reacted to the post, saying the app will restrict access to the device's gallery in the upcoming software update. "In the next software upgrade we will disable gallery access unless really needed for the seller," he wrote.

In the next software upgrade we will disable gallery access unless really needed for the seller. https://t.co/Hl7PQQpK1T — Shashank Kumar (@shashank_kr) November 7, 2025

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma used the incident to highlight his company's product, Paytm Soundbox, pointing out that it can help prevent such scams. "Only Paytm Soundbox solves the problem for many offline scams!" he wrote.

DataLEADS, a Delhi-based media and tech company, said India lost Rs 22,842 crore to cybercriminals and fraudsters in 2024.