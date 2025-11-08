Razorpay Co-Founder Responds After Viral Clip Shows Payment Device Scam: 'We Will Disable'

A video widely circulating on social media has highlighted a new payment scam at a parking site in the capital city of New Delhi. The now-viral clip shows a parking attendant using a Razorpay point-of-sale (POS) device to accept payment from a car driver who quickly called out the scam and recorded the incident.

The device screen carried a QR code which was linked to an individual rather than the authorised parking system. The aware driver spotted the scam and exposed it while giving an earful to the defensive parking attendant. "New scam unlocked," the video was captioned.

Razorpay's Response

As the video went viral, garnering nearly three million views, Razorpay co-founder Shashank Kumar issued a public response, stating the next update would eliminate the gallery feature.

"In the next software upgrade we will disable gallery access unless really needed for the seller," wrote Kumar, as a section of social media users lauded him for transparency, while others questioned other potential loopholes.

"I can't think of a single use case where a POS machine needs access to a gallery. And, for a better design, generate the qr code in two steps, so the QR code pops up in front of the customer," said one user while another added: "There are tons of scams happening these days. Recently, a cab driver showed me a QR post-ride completion with an amount of 15k instead of 150. When I scanned and was about to pay, I checked the amount."

A third commented: "W Shashank. This is the type of things we like to see. Quick action. But what if seller doesn't update the devices?"

A fourth said: "Much needed Shashank because frauds like this tend to happen anywhere in India and Razorpay being the backbone of this industry has to take some steps to mitigate these kinds of issues."

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma used the incident to highlight his company's product, Paytm Soundbox, pointing out that it can help prevent such scams. "Only Paytm Soundbox solves the problem for many offline scams!" he wrote.