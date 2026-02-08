Fake Doctor, Real Panic: Inside QR Code Scam In Madhya Pradesh Hospital

What began as phone calls demanding money has exploded into one of Bhopal's most disturbing hospital-linked fraud cases. A conman didn't just pretend to be a doctor on the phone; he walked into the hospital, met patients' families face to face, and sold them false hope.

The scam unfolded inside Hamidia Hospital, Madhya Pradesh's biggest government hospital, where relatives of critically ill patients were targeted with precision. Since January, at least 10 families are believed to have been duped. Only three approached the police, and those complaints alone reveal losses of over Rs 30,000, hinting at a much larger, hidden number of victims.

Investigators say the scam thrived on insider leaks. Hospital staff allegedly supplied patient details, ward numbers, medical conditions, addresses, treatment updates, and relatives' phone numbers to conman Jitendra Khagre, who posed as a doctor. For this, staff members were allegedly paid a 20 per cent commission.

Armed with precise medical information, Khagre would call families, claim the patient was in danger, promise faster tests or "better treatment," and push a QR code for immediate payment. The calls were urgent, convincing and effective.

In one of the cases, a victim told police that their child had a hole in the heart and was admitted for treatment at Hamidia Hospital. According to the family, Khagre met them inside the hospital, posing as a doctor, cementing trust and erasing doubt.

After an FIR was registered, NDTV obtained an audio recording from the victim's family, now part of the investigation. The recording exposes how desperation was weaponised.

"Give me ten thousand rupees... I will get the echocardiogram done," says Kharge in the call. When the child's father tells him that they won't get a turn for a month, Kharge says, "Leave all that. Do what I say. I'll get it done immediately. I'll help you later, too. I'll arrange a free ambulance to take you home. Send the money by 1.30 pm. If you want, I can send the barcode." The child's father then assures of sending the money.

In another call, the accused is heard saying bluntly: "Mother and child are in danger. Send the money immediately."

Panicked families complied. In one case, Rs 20,000 was transferred online. The calls stopped soon after.

Security agencies say the scam's reach extended into the Gynaecology, Paediatrics, and Emergency Medicine departments that handle high-stress cases. So far, seven hospital staff members are suspected of involvement, though their identities are yet to be formally confirmed. Investigators said that without internal help, the fraud would not have been possible.

The pattern repeated across cases. Nitesh Vishwakarma said he received a call claiming his pregnant wife's life and their newborn's were at risk. He transferred Rs 8,000, then Rs 2,999 after a second call. Silence followed.

Vinod Ahirwar said a caller identifying himself as "Dr Arnav" claimed his wife had liver swelling and demanded Rs 5,000 via QR code for medicines. Once the money was sent, the number was blocked. Sanjay Batela reported a similar experience. In just these three cases, over Rs 30,000 vanished.

After repeated complaints reached hospital authorities, the superintendent alerted the police. Cyber teams tracked Khagre's phone for three days before arresting him in Indore and bringing him to Bhopal. He has been booked for impersonation and fraud. The wider network is under probe.

Confirming the arrest, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Anil Bajpai said, "We have arrested one person who used to contact the relatives of patients admitted to Hamidia Hospital, posing as a doctor, and defrauding them. We received a complaint from the superintendent, based on which the Kohefiza police station and the Crime Branch team made the arrest. In his statement, he said that hospital employees provided him with information. It is possible that they were working as a gang."

Hospital Superintendent Suneet Tandon has issued a stern warning that no doctor or staff member demands extra money or sends QR codes. Any such call is fraud and must be immediately reported to 1930 and to hospital security.